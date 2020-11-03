WAINWRIGHT, Henry O. Henry "Hank" Oscar Wainwright of Westwood, passed away in his home at 83 years old on October 29, 2020. Loving husband to Erika Wainwright, devoted father to his sons Mark Wainwright and his wife Christina of Holbrook, David Wainwright and his wife Lauren of Andover, and Brent Wainwright and his wife Melissa of Norfolk. He leaves behind grandchildren that he loved and adored; Grace, Olivia, William, Benjamin, Caleb, Vera, Hudson, and Teddy. Hank was born in Methuen on September 29, 1937 to Henry Oscar Wainwright of Lawrence and Eileen Kay of England. While at Methuen High School, Hank excelled as a three-letter athlete where he was offered a baseball scholarship as a pitcher to Arizona State University. After arm issues plagued his early years at ASU, his athletic scholarship was revoked after his Sophomore season. Instead of packing his bags and heading for home, Hank used his entrepreneurial skills to pay his tuition. He opened a sandwich shop on campus, and with its success he was able to pay his tuition and remain a student. It was this moment that defined Hank as a person; his hard work and "don't take no for an answer" mentality. In addition to studies and work, he was also a member of the Navy ROTC and Sigma Nu Fraternity. He graduated ASU in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science. After graduating he spent six years in the Navy, which encompassed the time during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During this time, Hank moved back to Boston where he met the love of his life, Erika. They married on May 16, 1964. From here he started a family and a business as a property manager and painter. Hank was someone who knew exactly what he wanted. While he was very successful in business, he lived a pretty simple life, preferring to use his earnings to provide for his family rather than himself. He enjoyed sports, an avid fan of all the 4 major Boston sports teams. He did a lot for his sons and grandchildren. He ensured that they were all put in the position to succeed. He taught them valuable life lessons. Always had their backs. He didn't sugar coat anything. If he didn't agree with you, he would let you know. He expected hard work and didn't accept excuses. While it seemed that he was somewhat of a "tough cookie," he also had a soft side to him that exhibited love and understanding. He embodied this attitude up until his last day. He will be sorely missed. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at Folsom Funeral Home located at 649 High St. in WESTWOOD, MA on Friday, November 6, 2020 between the hours of 4-7pm. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com View the online memorial for Henry O. WAINWRIGHT