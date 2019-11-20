Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for HENRY HANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY P. HANLEY

HENRY P. HANLEY Obituary
HANLEY, Henry P. Age 96, passed away peacefully at his own home at Milton Fuller Village, surrounded by his loved ones, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine E. (Walsh). Dear son of the late James L. and Catherine (Hanmore) Hanley. Devoted father of Christine M. Hanley of Shirley and Maureen M. Mildram of Boylston. Cherished grandfather of Patrick and Allison Quinty. Brother of the late Catherine Guillote, Sister Lawrence Marie Hanley, SC, Margaret Collins and John, Thomas, and James Hanley. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday, December 6th, from 3 to 7 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Saturday morning, December 7th, at 10:30. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Retired Engineer of New Eng. Tel. & Tel. and Ret. 17 year Physics Teacher of Boston Technical H.S. WWII U.S. Navy Veteran. Donations may be made in his memory to Honor Flight New England, 193 Londonderry Turnpike, Unit 4, Hooksett, NH 13106. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696 - 4200

View the online memorial for Henry P. HANLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
