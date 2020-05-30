Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
VILMA, Henry P. Of Medford, May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Cecile Vilma. Loving son of Marie A. Vilma. Devoted father of Alex Vilma, Vayola Vilma, Samuel Vilma, Sophony Vilma and Christopher St. Jean. Dear brother of Jean-Claude Vilma, Leon Vilma and Marie-Ketlie Robinson. Cherished grandfather of Anais Vilma and Julian Vilma. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Veteran, US Army. Funeral Services will be private. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service 855 Broadway Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
