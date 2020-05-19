|
EVANS, Henry Paul Jr. Age 64, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Dorchester, MA. Henry was born the fifth child of Martha Helen Cooper Evans and Henry Paul Evans, Sr., on June 17, 1955, in West Newton, MA. He attended Sunday School at the Historic Myrtle Baptist Church and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Norumbega Council, Newton, MA. Henry worked for Whiting Construction Company. He also devoted his life to culinary arts working in several restaurants in Illinois and Massachusetts. Deep-sea fishing was his passion and he was an avid gardener. Henry Paul Evans leaves the love of his life, Helen Roberts Evans of Monrovia, Liberia; one daughter, Synethia Nicole Burgess of Boston, MA; four sons, Malachi Evans of New York, Cooper and Cori Evans, of Pasadena, MD, Gideon Evans of Chicago, IL, Micah Evans of Boston, MA; brothers, Richard Evans of Boston, MA, and Anthony Carr of Newton, MA; sisters, Karen S. Haywood of Newton, MA, Martha and Marvin Cruse of Ashland, MA, Michelle and William Andrews of Richmond, VA; and one granddaughter, Raven Evans. He departs leaving a host of nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral Services were private. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020