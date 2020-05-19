Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Resources
More Obituaries for HENRY EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HENRY PAUL EVANS Jr.


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HENRY PAUL EVANS Jr. Obituary
EVANS, Henry Paul Jr. Age 64, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Dorchester, MA. Henry was born the fifth child of Martha Helen Cooper Evans and Henry Paul Evans, Sr., on June 17, 1955, in West Newton, MA. He attended Sunday School at the Historic Myrtle Baptist Church and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Norumbega Council, Newton, MA. Henry worked for Whiting Construction Company. He also devoted his life to culinary arts working in several restaurants in Illinois and Massachusetts. Deep-sea fishing was his passion and he was an avid gardener. Henry Paul Evans leaves the love of his life, Helen Roberts Evans of Monrovia, Liberia; one daughter, Synethia Nicole Burgess of Boston, MA; four sons, Malachi Evans of New York, Cooper and Cori Evans, of Pasadena, MD, Gideon Evans of Chicago, IL, Micah Evans of Boston, MA; brothers, Richard Evans of Boston, MA, and Anthony Carr of Newton, MA; sisters, Karen S. Haywood of Newton, MA, Martha and Marvin Cruse of Ashland, MA, Michelle and William Andrews of Richmond, VA; and one granddaughter, Raven Evans. He departs leaving a host of nieces and nephews and cousins. Funeral Services were private. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com

View the online memorial for Henry Paul Jr. EVANS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HENRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -