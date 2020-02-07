|
|
HEYWOOD, Henry R. "Bob" CEO/Owner of the Thompson & Lichtner Co. Henry R. (Bob) Heywood, CEO and Owner of the Thompson & Lichtner Co. (T&L), passed away suddenly on February 4, 2020. A nationally-recognized expert in Weatherproofing Design and Construction and Building Envelopes, through his long career with T&L he worked on many notable buildings, such as the White House, Rowes Wharf, and 75 State St. In 2005, in Santa Barbara, CA, he accepted the "Make America Strong" Award at the Heartbeat of America TV show. Bob was born in Fall River, MA to Milton John and Georgette (Blais) Heywood. He is survived by his wife Anne, two children, one stepson, Carlo DiGiovanni and wife Kelly, 3 grandchildren, Ciro, Enzo, and Niki DiGiovanni, 3 great-granddaughters and 3 siblings: Catherine Martin, Old Orchard Beach, ME, Barbara Prillaman, Dracut, MA, and John Heywood, Scottsdale, AL. He was predeceased by siblings Patricia Grosser and Kenneth Heywood. Bob attended DeLaSalle Academy in Newport, RI and the University of RI and the University of NH. His first employment was with the State of NH in constructing the I-95 Piscataqua River Bridge. Bob was a USAF (Staff Sgt.) nuclear weapons specialist Veteran ('64 – '68, Vietnam War). He loved to dance, play tennis, take photographs, and relax at his summer home on the Damariscotta Lake, ME. He loved Christmas and was "Santa" to many. He was very supportive of Anne's art career and BSU Alumni Chamber Choir singing, and much beloved by all. Visitation will be held in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center Street, NORTH EASTON, MA 02356, on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM, followed by a Service in the Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, at 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Henry's name to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, or 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To read the full obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.southeastfuneralhome.com Visiting Hours: Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Southeast Funeral Home 93 Center St. North Easton, MA 02356
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020