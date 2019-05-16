LUSARDI, Henry R. Age 95, of Worcester, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Pavilion in Hyannis. Hank was born in Somerville, son of Antonio and Teresa (Bussolari) Lusardi. He lived in Sutton for many years before moving to Worcester. Hank was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. The Army selected him to attend its Specialized Training Program due to his high score on its general intelligence test. Under this program, he spent a year studying at Lafayette College in Easton, PA as Henry Kissinger's roommate. After the program's completion, he joined the 84th Infantry Division in the Battle of Germany, where in November of 1944, after intense combat, he was captured by German forces on the Siegfried Line. He remained a prisoner of war at Stalag IIA in Neubrandenburg, Germany until he was liberated by Russian forces in May of 1945. After the war, Hank completed his accounting degree at Bentley and became a certified public accountant. He spent several years with the Internal Revenue Service, which sent him to the University of Michigan for advanced studies in taxation. In 1957, he joined the public accounting firm of Baker and Baker. He later became a partner in the firm which was renamed Singer & Lusardi. Hank continued to work with the firm until his recent illness. Hank also served as executive director of the Hermann Foundation. In that capacity, he guided the foundation in its mission to support charities in New England and CA. Hank had a strong commitment to helping underprivileged children, and he was proud of the foundation's support for technology access for inner-city students in Worcester. Although Henry's education was technical, he had an exceptionally keen and inquisitive mind. He was an autodidact who acquired a vast knowledge of various subjects and had friends everywhere who sought his wisdom and followed his counsel. Hank leaves his wife, Louise Leary Lusardi, a son Michael Lusardi and his wife Sherry of Worcester, a daughter, Jacqueline Lusardi, a granddaughter, Millicent Kriste, both of Lincolnville, ME, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Natale and Joseph Lusardi, and two sisters, Rose Ciampi and Mildred Lusardi. Calling Hours are Monday, May 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., WORCHESTER. The Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove St., Worcester. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019