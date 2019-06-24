Boston Globe Obituaries
|
HENRY R. "HANK" POULTER Jr.

HENRY R. "HANK" POULTER Jr. Obituary
POULTER, Henry R. Jr. "Hank" Of Groton, June 21, 2019, age 73, beloved husband of Gail M. (Foldy) Poulter. Devoted father of Scott Poulter and his wife Elana of Bedford, Stacey Albright and her husband Brent of Tampa, FL. Grandfather of Addison, Isaac, Declan, Abigail. Brother of Nelson Poulter and his wife Elizabeth of Oxford, CT, brother-in-law of Charleen Mazzeo of Stradford, CT. Relatives and friends are invited to Hank's Celebration of Life at the J.A. Healy Sons Funeral Home, 57 North Main St., WESTFORD, from 4 until 7 PM on Wednesday. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM in St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 107 North Main St., Westford, (Please meet directly at church). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hank's memory may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions and Condolences, please visit www.healyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019
