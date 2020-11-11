FITZGERALD, Henry V. Of Walpole, formerly of Waltham, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. Henry was born in Charlestown 92 years ago on November 1, 1928 to the late James and Margaret (Kelly) Fitzgerald. He was raised in Boston and was a graduate of the Columban Seminary in Silver Creek, New York. He attended Calvin Coolidge College in Boston and served with the United States Army. Henry enjoyed a long and successful career of 37 years with American Airlines at Logan and Dallas Fort Worth airports working his way up to crew scheduler. In his retirement, he enjoyed sharing stories of times he rubbed elbows with celebrity passengers and his love for the crews he worked with. The best decision of his life was marrying Lucie Jeannette Chiasson at St. Joseph's Church in Waltham on June 30, 1956. Henry and Jeannette raised their four children in Waltham, where they lived for almost twenty-five years before moving to Bedford, Texas. In retirement they lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to be near family and then in Spring Hill, Florida to enjoy walks in the warmer weather before finally returning home to New England. He filled his time reading, watching the Boston Red Sox and cherishing time with family. He will be remembered for his wit, letters, poems, and gentle spirit. In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Jeannette, he leaves his children, Henry V. Fitzgerald, Jr. (Donna LeBlanc) of Medford, Matthew F. Fitzgerald of Freeport, Maine, Monica M. McGilvray (Patrick) of New Berlin, Wisconsin, and Ann E. Liebergen of Walpole; his daughter-in-law, Sally A. Fitzgerald of Portland, Maine; his grandchildren, Cassie, Patrick, Caitlin, and Andrew Fitzgerald, Ian and Matthew McGilvray, and Suzanne and Robert Liebergen and many nieces, nephews, and their families. He was the brother of the late James, Robert, Francis, and Arthur Fitzgerald, Gertrude Lewis, Geraldine Shaw, and twin Marguerite (Sis) Boyle. Family and friends will honor and remember Henry's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, November 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Columban Fathers, 1902 North Calhoun Street, Columbans, Nebraska 68056 or by visiting https://columban.org/
For complete obituary, guest book and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com