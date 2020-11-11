1/1
HENRY V. FITZGERALD
1928 - 2020
FITZGERALD, Henry V. Of Walpole, formerly of Waltham, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. Henry was born in Charlestown 92 years ago on November 1, 1928 to the late James and Margaret (Kelly) Fitzgerald. He was raised in Boston and was a graduate of the Columban Seminary in Silver Creek, New York. He attended Calvin Coolidge College in Boston and served with the United States Army. Henry enjoyed a long and successful career of 37 years with American Airlines at Logan and Dallas Fort Worth airports working his way up to crew scheduler. In his retirement, he enjoyed sharing stories of times he rubbed elbows with celebrity passengers and his love for the crews he worked with. The best decision of his life was marrying Lucie Jeannette Chiasson at St. Joseph's Church in Waltham on June 30, 1956. Henry and Jeannette raised their four children in Waltham, where they lived for almost twenty-five years before moving to Bedford, Texas. In retirement they lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to be near family and then in Spring Hill, Florida to enjoy walks in the warmer weather before finally returning home to New England. He filled his time reading, watching the Boston Red Sox and cherishing time with family. He will be remembered for his wit, letters, poems, and gentle spirit. In addition to his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Jeannette, he leaves his children, Henry V. Fitzgerald, Jr. (Donna LeBlanc) of Medford, Matthew F. Fitzgerald of Freeport, Maine, Monica M. McGilvray (Patrick) of New Berlin, Wisconsin, and Ann E. Liebergen of Walpole; his daughter-in-law, Sally A. Fitzgerald of Portland, Maine; his grandchildren, Cassie, Patrick, Caitlin, and Andrew Fitzgerald, Ian and Matthew McGilvray, and Suzanne and Robert Liebergen and many nieces, nephews, and their families. He was the brother of the late James, Robert, Francis, and Arthur Fitzgerald, Gertrude Lewis, Geraldine Shaw, and twin Marguerite (Sis) Boyle. Family and friends will honor and remember Henry's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, November 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Columban Fathers, 1902 North Calhoun Street, Columbans, Nebraska 68056 or by visiting https://columban.org/ For complete obituary, guest book and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


November 7, 2020
1990
To my Fitzie Family, I'm sorry for your great loss. I hope, in time, it brings you some comfort that you can be proud of your father and 'Papa'. Thinking of you all, especially Auntie Lucie J. I already miss my Uncle Henry. He was so kind to me and always had a good story to tell or a poem to recite. Here's an Irish line or two on this sad occasion: Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal. God Bless you all. Jeanne Boyle
Jeanne Boyle
Family
November 7, 2020
Dear Sweet Henry aka PAPA,
I can't begin to tell you how much I loved that smile of yours, your kindness and your HUGS!
My heart hurts for Your Lucy J, Monica, Annie, Matt, Henry and Your amazing Grandchildren
My heart does not hurt for everyone in Heaven that gets to have you now
They are lucky to have you and the happiness that you bring!
I Love You to the Heavens above ~
May You now REST IN PEACE Sweetest Man Ever
With all my love,
Karen (and Billy)
Karen McGilvray
Family
November 5, 2020
matt and family,

i am so sorry for the passing of your Dad on his 92nd birthday . I hope all the wonderful memories will help you and your family in the days ahead. he is always with you.


With deepest sympathy and condolences,
Patty and Peter
Patricia Bertrand
Family Friend
November 5, 2020
What kind and gentle man. I'll never forget him trying out one of our bikes in Parkwood beach I had a great spirit.
Tracy Travers
Family
