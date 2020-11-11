Dear Sweet Henry aka PAPA,

I can't begin to tell you how much I loved that smile of yours, your kindness and your HUGS!

My heart hurts for Your Lucy J, Monica, Annie, Matt, Henry and Your amazing Grandchildren

My heart does not hurt for everyone in Heaven that gets to have you now

They are lucky to have you and the happiness that you bring!

I Love You to the Heavens above ~

May You now REST IN PEACE Sweetest Man Ever

With all my love,

Karen (and Billy)

Karen McGilvray

