KAZARIAN, Henry V. Lifelong resident of Belmont, passed into eternal life on April 15, 2020 at Care One Lexington, after a months-long medical battle. Henry faced his last challenge much as he lived his life, courageously with a kind and generous spirit. A fierce friend to many, he welcomed the steady stream of devoted visitors who stood by him to the end.
A graduate of Northeastern University, Henry proudly served his country in the US Army. A retired town of Belmont employee, he was a Town Meeting Member for 28 yrs. , an Election Warden, a Board Member of the Council on Aging and a generous Volunteer at Habitat.
He was predeceased by his beloved parents Natalie and Hampartzoom, and his brother Vartkess.
Final arrangements lovingly provided by Bedrosian Funeral Service, WATERTOWN, will of necessity be private.
A "Celebration" to honor and remember Henry will be held at a later date. "The Situation Room" at Dunkin's will never be the same!
Those wishing to honor Henry with a memorial donation in his name may do so by check payable to the Town of Belmont designated for his beloved Beech Street Center.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020