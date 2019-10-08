|
BOTTE, Henry William Jr. Died peacefully in his sleep on October 6, 2019. He lived in Malden and Melrose, Massachusetts, New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Ogunquit, Maine. He leaves behind his "girl" and wife of 59 years Peggy (Taggart) Botte of Melrose; his children, Linda O'Koniewski and David Bubier of Melrose, Laura Botte and Phelan Fretz of Burlington, Vermont, Tom Botte of Boston, Marie Elena Botte and Dan Weissman of Melrose and Michelle and Kevin Walsh of Melrose and his sisters, Maryanne Babineau of Reading, June Carroll of Wakefield and Diane Mayo of Stoneham. He was predeceased by his brothers Robert, Thomas (Father Gregory), and John Botte. He was blessed to have a cherished, lifelong friendship with William Ciano of Florida, who, in one of the great mysteries of life, died an hour before Henry. He basked in the love of his grandchildren: Robert, Brian and Katherine O'Koniewski, Ramsay and Caley Fretz, Sophia and Maya Weissman, and Abigail and Elizabeth Walsh. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 10 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He will be Waked at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 4-8 pm. US Navy Korean War Veteran. In lieu of flowers, the man who wanted to see every student's report card would be honored to have donations made to: Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, PO Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176. For the obituary, directions or to leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
