1/1
HENRY ZEYTOONJIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HENRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZEYTOONJIAN, Henry A longtime resident of Dover, MA, Henry was the proud son of Armenian Genocide survivors, the late Edward and Armen Zeytoonjian. He is survived by the love of his life, Carol (Tashjian) Zeytoonjian, and his adoring daughter, Andrea. Henry leaves his brother, Edward Zeytoonjian, "Bro" Ronald Tashjian, nieces and nephews Ron Tashjian, Jr., Amy (Tashjian) Harrington, Lisa (Zeytoonjian) Glenn, David Zeytoonjian, Trisha Zeytoonjian, cherished great-nieces and nephews, and loyal, lifelong friends who brought inordinate joy, mischief, and laugher to his life.

At this time, the family will be holding private Funeral Services, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Henry's memory be made to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, www.stjameswatertown.org or to the Armenia Fun, www.armeniafund.org supporting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Henry's beloved motherland of Armenia. For complete obituary, please visit

www.arambedrosianfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved