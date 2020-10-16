HENRY ZEYTOONJIAN

ZEYTOONJIAN, Henry A longtime resident of Dover, MA, Henry was the proud son of Armenian Genocide survivors, the late Edward and Armen Zeytoonjian. He is survived by the love of his life, Carol (Tashjian) Zeytoonjian, and his adoring daughter, Andrea. Henry leaves his brother, Edward Zeytoonjian, "Bro" Ronald Tashjian, nieces and nephews Ron Tashjian, Jr., Amy (Tashjian) Harrington, Lisa (Zeytoonjian) Glenn, David Zeytoonjian, Trisha Zeytoonjian, cherished great-nieces and nephews, and loyal, lifelong friends who brought inordinate joy, mischief, and laugher to his life.
At this time, the family will be holding private Funeral Services, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Henry's memory be made to St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, www.stjameswatertown.org
or to the Armenia Fun, www.armeniafund.org
supporting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Henry's beloved motherland of Armenia. For complete obituary, please visitwww.arambedrosianfuneralhome.com