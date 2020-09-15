1/1
HENRYCE D. JACKSON-GUMES
JACKSON-GUMES, Henryce D. Of Everett, September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Kenneth A. Gumes. Devoted mother of Kenan, Kearston and Quran T. Brookins-Gumes, Kiel Smith. Dear grandmother of Maxx and Myles. Loving daughter of Henryce and Elliot Jackson. She was preceded in death by her brother Elliott Jackson, Jr. She leaves to mourn extended family and friends. Funeral Service 12 Noon Friday at Davis Funeral Home, 89 Walnut Ave., ROXBURY. Visiting with the family at 11 AM. Interment Private. To post a sympathy message, please visit www. DavisofBoston.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
