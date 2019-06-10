|
SILVERMAN, Herbert A. Age 95, of Canton, passed away June 8th. Beloved husband of the late Barbara J. (Doucette). Father of Barry Silverman of Canton and David Silverman of Kirkland, WA. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, at 12 noon. Visiting Hours prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Interment Sharon Memorial Park. If desired, donations in Herb's memory can be made to the Jewish War Veterans of USA, 24 Beacon St., Suite 547, Boston, MA 02133-1951. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019