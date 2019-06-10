Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT SILVERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT A. SILVERMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HERBERT A. SILVERMAN Obituary
SILVERMAN, Herbert A. Age 95, of Canton, passed away June 8th. Beloved husband of the late Barbara J. (Doucette). Father of Barry Silverman of Canton and David Silverman of Kirkland, WA. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, at 12 noon. Visiting Hours prior to the service from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. Interment Sharon Memorial Park. If desired, donations in Herb's memory can be made to the Jewish War Veterans of USA, 24 Beacon St., Suite 547, Boston, MA 02133-1951. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now