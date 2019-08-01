|
WEINER, Herbert A. "Herbie" Passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Malden, MA on November 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Harold "Hawkie" and Rebecca Weiner. He graduated from Malden High School in 1960. The Weiner family owned and operated Malden Taxi and Malden Car Wash located on Eastern Avenue. His Boston roots were unmistakable in his energy, accent and love for all New England sports. For the last 40 years, Herbie has resided in Sausalito, California. He was the prominent business owner of Sausalito Car Wash and the Shell station on Bridgeway. He has made an indelible mark within the community of Sausalito based in service. He had deep affection for and commitment to the people and city of Sausalito. Herbie served as Mayor in both 2011 & 2013. He served on the City Council (2006-17). Herbie was President of the Marin County Council of Mayors and Council Members in 2013. He was a dedicated Rotarian. He served as President of the Rotary Club in 1992-93 and was named Rotarian of the year in 2008. In 1993, he was President of the Chamber of Commerce. In those days, the President of the Chamber was also Producer of the Sausalito Art Festival. He continued to serve on the Art Festival Board up until a month ago. He received the Spirit of Marin Award in 1995. Herbie's impacts were far reaching including the youngest of residents in Marin City and Sausalito as a Little League coach, to those he mentored and inspired to step up into leadership roles all throughout Marin County and of course, Herbie was a huge supporter of the Sausalito Sister City programs in Japan, Portugal and Chile. His infectious enthusiasm created long lasting relationships when he traveled to all three countries. There was nothing that Herbie wouldn't do to help make Sausalito the special place he loved so much. Herbie is survived by his brother Robert Weiner and wife Marilyn, sister Wendy Mack as well as his niece Julie Gross and her husband Evan, nephews Darren Weiner and Keith Weiner and wife Jayme along with two great-nephews, Eli Gross and Alexander Weiner. And of course, his beloved dog, Enzo. Herbie lived life to the fullest and he was known to live in the present. Eleanor Roosevelt's Quote reminds us of how Herbie lived his life: "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift, that is why it is called the present." There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2019