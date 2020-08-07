Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT BRODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT BRODY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERBERT BRODY Obituary
BRODY, Herbert Herb passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1931, and grew up in Boston, the only child of Anna and Joseph Brody. He studied chemistry and food technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1952, and earned his Ph.D. in food technology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1956. Herb was married to Phyllis R. Brody (née Kolodny). They briefly dated, and were married for more than 64 years. The couple had three children: Ellen of Boston; Nancy of Rochester, N.Y. and Benjamin of Portland, OR as well as four grandchildren. He spent most of his career running the US Customs Laboratory in Boston, for many years, and he was a longtime active member of Temple Emeth in Chestnut Hill. He and his wife devoted themselves to many Jewish causes, and traveled to Israel many times, among other places. Funeral services were held privately at the Moses Mendelsohn Cemetery in West Roxbury. Donations in Herb's memory may be made to the American Friends of Neve Hanna, a children's home in Israel (www.afnevehanna.org). He was a wonderful man, and will be deeply missed by many. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -