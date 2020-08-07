|
|
BRODY, Herbert Herb passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1931, and grew up in Boston, the only child of Anna and Joseph Brody. He studied chemistry and food technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1952, and earned his Ph.D. in food technology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, in 1956. Herb was married to Phyllis R. Brody (née Kolodny). They briefly dated, and were married for more than 64 years. The couple had three children: Ellen of Boston; Nancy of Rochester, N.Y. and Benjamin of Portland, OR as well as four grandchildren. He spent most of his career running the US Customs Laboratory in Boston, for many years, and he was a longtime active member of Temple Emeth in Chestnut Hill. He and his wife devoted themselves to many Jewish causes, and traveled to Israel many times, among other places. Funeral services were held privately at the Moses Mendelsohn Cemetery in West Roxbury. Donations in Herb's memory may be made to the American Friends of Neve Hanna, a children's home in Israel (www.afnevehanna.org). He was a wonderful man, and will be deeply missed by many. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020