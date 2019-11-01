Boston Globe Obituaries
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
845 High Street
Westwood, MA
View Map
HERBERT C. NOLTE

HERBERT C. NOLTE Obituary
NOLTE, Herbert C. Age 80, of Needham, formerly of Westwood & Mission Hill, died October 28th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. His greatest love was his family. He was a loving and devoted husband for 62 years to his wife Jean M. (Sullivan) Nolte. Father to Stephen and his wife Kim of Canton, Kenneth of Brockton and Michael and his wife Brenda of Westwood. Grandfather to Samantha, Lindsey, Ryan, Ashley, Olivia and John. Brother of the late Loraine DeJoie and her late husband Robert DeJoie of Medway.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Wednesday, Nov. 6th, from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Nov. 7th, at 10:30am in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
