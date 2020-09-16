MARCUS, Herbert David Age 94, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at his home on September 15, 2020. For 42 years, he was the beloved husband of Ruth Marcus of Chelmsford, MA. He was previously married to Natalie Marcus for 27 years. He was the devoted father of Peter & Jolene Marcus of Southborough, MA and Nancy Marcus Chiriboga & Douglas Chiriboga of Santa Fe, NM. He was the loving grandfather of Lauren & Brian Moores of Merrimack, NH, Jill & Reed Smith of Cohasset, MA, Matt Marcus of Natick, MA, Jamie & Tim Harbeck of Arlington, VA and Robin & Patrick Brown of McLean, VA. He leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren. William, James & Jocelyn Moores, Grayson Smith, Mia & Olivia (Coco) Harbeck and Ethan & Henry Brown. A loving Pops to Paul & Marty Elkins of Moultonboro, NH, Cordy Elkins of South Boston and David, Carolyn, Karliegh, Casey & Kyle Elkins of Stow, MA. He is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews in the Boston area. He was a devoted brother to the late Mitchell and Jerry Marcus. Herb was born on June 1, 1926 in Boston to Edward & Matilda Marcus. After graduating from Newton High School, he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII and then went on to run a successful business with his brothers Jerry and Mitchell in Waltham, MA. He was an avid sailor on his beloved boat Silkie, and won numerous high profile racing awards over the years. Herb was an inventor with over 6 patents. He loved music, photography and spending time with family. He loved to sing and had an amazing voice. He was also an excellent skier. He excelled at everything he did and loved life until the very end. A Memorial Service will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Herbert's memory to The Julie Fund at juliefund.org
