GUNNING, Herbert E. Jr. Of Roslindale, July 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Christine (Pearson) Gunning. Loving father of Stephen of Norwood and Mark of Roslindale. Devoted grandfather of Stephen of West Bridgewater and David of FL and the late Nicole. Cherished great-grandfather of Henry Gunning. Devoted brother of Robert Gunning of Seattle and the late Donald Gunning. Dear brother-in-law of Dolores Sweeney. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Late U.S. Navy Veteran, WW II. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visit with the family in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, 169 Cummings Highway, Roslindale, at 10 o'clock. (Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please wear masks and be sure social distancing is maintained at both the funeral home and church.) In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Sophia Snow Place, 1205 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02132. Interment New Calvary Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit: www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020