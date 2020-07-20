|
LEE, Herbert E. III Of Dorchester, Wed., July 15. Beloved husband of Carrie (Mims). Devoted father of Derrick Lee, Jeffrey Lee, Tanya Mack, Tresa Blodget, Alicia Lee, Carrie Lee and the late Herbert Lee, IV. Beloved brother of Richard Lee, Delores Bayne, June Lewis and the late Irven Lee. He also leaves 23 grandhildren, 14 great-grandchildren a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service Thursday, July 23, 11am at the A.J. Spears Funeral Home, 124 Western Ave., CAMBRIDGE. Visiting hours 10am. Interment St. Michael. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020