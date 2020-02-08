Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Emanuel
385 Ward St
Newton, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for HERBERT EPSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT EPSTEIN

HERBERT EPSTEIN Obituary
EPSTEIN, Herbert Age 94, of Watertown, formerly of Detroit and Philadelphia, on Friday, February 7, 2020. For 71 years the beloved husband of Jean (Allen). Devoted father of Judith Epstein-Fisher and her husband Richard, Deborah Epstein and her husband Alan Joslin, Charles Epstein and his wife Jane, Eli Epstein and his wife Valerie Morhaime. Adored grandfather of Adam, Julian, Isabella, Leo, Sylvia and Wen. Great-grandfather of Tobias and Jonah. Dear brother of Edwin Epstein and his wife Sandra, and the late Charles Epstein and his wife Lois. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton, on Tuesday, February 11, at 11AM. Burial will follow at Temple Emanuel Memorial Park, 497 North St., Randolph. Memorial Observance will be at his late residence immediately following Burial until 7PM, continuing on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to De Novo Center for Justice and Healing <interland3.donorperfect.net> or to the Settlement Music School <settlementmusic.org> Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
