LARSEN, Herbert Gordon "Herb" Of Concord, NH, passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2020, after an 18-month battle with cancer. Herb was born in Boston, MA on July 19, 1948. He graduated from Dedham High School, Dedham, MA in 1966. A longtime resident of Mansfield, MA and Bourne, MA, he moved to Concord, NH in 2003 to be close to his daughters and grandchildren. Herb spent a career in logistics with Honeywell and Bull in Boston. Most recently, he worked as a courier for Eastern Analytical, Inc. in Concord, NH. Known for his wit and sense of fun, Herb most enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. He loved golfing, watching his grandchildren play sports, laughing with friends at the Barley House, and boating on the Merrimack River. He is survived by his wife Bette, daughters Suzanne Lamb and her husband Graeme Lamb of St. Augustine, FL, and Kristina Valas and her husband Ray Valas of Bow, NH, and grandchildren Meghan Barricklow of Jacksonville, FL, Matthew Barricklow, Thomas Barricklow, and Samuel Valas of Boston, MA, and Emma and Mary Valas of Bow, NH. Herb was predeceased by his parents Herbert and Laura (Johnson) Larsen of Dedham, MA. A family Service will take place at Bennett Funeral Home in CONCORD. Herb's family plans a celebration for friends in Concord this spring. Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is entrusted with the arrangements.