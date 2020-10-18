HODESS, Herbert It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Herbert Hodess (April 13, 1934–October 11, 2020), at the age of 86. Herb is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marjorie Ann (Friedman) Hodess, as well as their children, David and Robin, and their respective families, Kristen, Lauren and Ethan Hodess, of Los Angeles, California, and Heinz Theres and Daniel and Noah Delfs, of Berlin, Germany. Herb was originally from Massachusetts. A retired periodontist, he spent the last decade full-time in West Palm Beach, Florida. Herb was one of four children of Louis and Celia (Portnoy) Hodess. Born in Boston, he was the second of three boys, Bernard (Bud, who died in 2013), Herbie and Paul. Little sister Roberta (Berta) remembers fondly how Herb was the "sensible" brother, the one she could talk to best while growing up in Newton, Massachusetts. All three brothers, while different, were peas in a pod. From their mother Celia they learned early on that family came first -- and they were there for each other at a moment's notice. Given his profession, Herb was the one the family leaned on for all things medical. The Hodess brothers raised their families in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and regularly spent holidays together. Herb was also a beloved son-in-law of Rose and Ben Friedman and brother-in-law of Bob and Jackie Friedman, Richard (a fellow dentist) and Bonnie Friedman, who lived nearby in Hingham, and Nancy Friedman. Herb was greatly treasured by the "New Jersey" branch of the family. Nothing brought out more of a glimmer in Herb's eye than his grandchildren. He was an active, engaged grandfather, who loved taking care of Lauren, Ethan, Daniel and Noah. He and Marge traveled regularly to California and Germany for family visits, and he loved it when his kids and grandkids visited Florida. Herb was cherished by his grandchildren for his kindness, positivity and generosity of spirit. An able and enthusiastic athlete, Herb was a regular at Quincy Tennis Club, winning a variety of club tournaments over the years. A keen sailor, he kept a sailboat for many years at Metropolitan Yacht Club in Braintree. He and his family also spent many years skiing regularly at Waterville Valley, New Hampshire. In his final decades, Herb discovered golf and was a regular among many friends at Ibis Country Club. A highly respected dentist, Herb built and ran his own practice on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy and performed surgery at Quincy Hospital. He studied dental medicine at Tufts University and later focused on periodontics at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a captain in the U.S. Army and served as a dentist at Fort Bragg and the Pentagon. He always felt grateful for his dental education, and he gave back for many years, teaching pro bono at both Boston University and Tufts Dental Schools. Herb was also a dedicated member of his community. He was President of Temple Beth El in Quincy and a little league coach. After he moved to Florida, Herb and his wife, Marge, integrated quickly into their new life. Above all, they made a wonderful set of friends, who made the past decade more like, as Herb put it, "waking up every day at summer camp." Herb loved his wife Marge with all his heart and took care of her lovingly and selflessly following several bouts of ill-health she had experienced in recent years. But Herb offered everyone a gracious smile and friendly hello. He was gentle, thoughtful and a real "mensch." May his memory be a blessing. A funeral was held privately for family due to COVID-19 restrictions. To honor his memory, please donate in Herb's name to: American Jewish World Service, https://act.ajws.org/p2p/Herb-Hodess-ajws-fundraising-campaign View the online memorial for Herbert HODESS