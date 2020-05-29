|
GROSS, Herbert Irving Age 91, of Wayland, formerly of Needham, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The joy and love he had for serving humanity generously through math education for over sixty years was only outweighed by the joy and love he had for his family. He was the beloved husband and soulmate of Louise (Ravreby) Gross for almost 70 years. Loving father of Harold Gross, Ellen Goodman, Steven Gross and Kerrie Gross. Adored grandfather of Claude Nelson, Michael and Joshua Goodman, and Ben and Daisy Gross. Cherished brother of Thelma Naymie and Ken Gross. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Life is Good Kids Foundation. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapel.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020