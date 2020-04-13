|
DIAS, Herbert J. Jr. Of Norwood, passed away on April 11, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Carol (Clinton) Dias and former husband of Barbara V. Dias. Devoted father of Theresa Mogan and her husband Kevin of Plainville and his son Herbert J. Dias, III and his wife Barbara Lozier-Dias of Norwood. Brother of Mary Jane Long of Norwood. Cherished grandfather of Ryan Dias. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Herbert J. Dias, Sr. and Jane (Carty) Dias. Herbert was a lifelong member of the Boston Elks. He was an outdoorsman and loved golf, fishing and the beach. He was a retired longtime employee of the Boston Globe. All Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to a veteran's . Herbert was a US Navy veteran. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020