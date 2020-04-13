Boston Globe Obituaries
HERBERT J. GILLIS

GILLIS, Herbert J. Age 88, of Canton, passed away April 10th at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 65 years of Joan M. (Hamel). Father of Charles H. Gillis and his wife Cindi Curran of Braintree, Jean Marie Rotella and her husband Frank of Canton, Linda M. Dart and her partner Todd Richardson of Attleboro, and Maureen A. Lambert and her husband Gary of North Easton. Herb was the last of 10 siblings of the Gillis Clan. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 health directives, Services will be private and a Memorial Service to Celebrate his Life will be held at a later date, to be announced. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020
