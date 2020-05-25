|
LEMELMAN, Herbert May 24, 2020, of Boston, formerly of Milton and Marstons Mills, peacefully passed after a brief illness. Husband for 65 years to his beloved wife Lois (Goldstein); brother George Lemelman and his wife Nancy, and his late sister Marilyn Tartarkin and her husband Sidney; daughter Beth (Trilling) and her husband Rick, Andrew and his wife Judy; and his grandchildren Mark, Victoria, Sarah, Katherine and John. In addition to his roles as husband, brother, father and grandfather, he will be remembered as a professor, volunteer and friend. Herbert was an Associate Dean and Professor of Law at Suffolk University Law School, for more than 50 years. He taught generations of law students. Herbert was a graduate of Northeastern University, obtaining his JD from Boston University and his LLM from New York University. He practiced law for more than 55 years, with a nationally recognized specialty in commercial law, authored the Massachusetts Practice Law Series on the Uniform Commercial Code and appeared as a legal analyst in the media. His volunteer work was voluminous, including but not limited to serving on the boards of many charitable and other service organizations including Chairman of the Board of Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries of Massachusetts; Chairman of Town of Milton Warrant Committee; President of Temple B'nai Shalom of Braintree; member of the Board of Anti-Defamation League of Boston; and President of the Brookline Hospital. Herbert enjoyed a life of the mind, reading voraciously; and a life of the senses, enjoying golf, sailing and tennis. His family remembers him as a connoisseur of Boston, with a knowledge of the city that would have done justice as a tour guide; and an eye for classic conservative men's fashion style that rivaled any expert tailor in the finest men's clothing stores. Burial will be private and in compliance with the Commonwealth's Covid19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: University Club Scholarship Fund c/o University Club of Boston, 426 Stuart Street, Boston, MA 02116. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020