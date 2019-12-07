Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT BLODGETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT M. BLODGETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERBERT M. BLODGETT Obituary
BLODGETT, Herbert M. Age 95, of Acton, MA, a native of Concord, MA, passed away peacefully at home Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019. Son of Lester M. & Rosamond (Miles) Blodgett. He leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth (Simon) Blodgett; his daughter, Debra Keshishian & husband Chris, his sons David & wife Heidi & Alan & wife Anna. He was predeceased by eldest daughter Cynthia Johnson. Also survived by a sister, Ann Thrasher & her husband Carl, 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. Proud US Navy vet., WWII aboard USS Boise & USS Astoria. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date, with private Burial.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -