|
|
BLODGETT, Herbert M. Age 95, of Acton, MA, a native of Concord, MA, passed away peacefully at home Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019. Son of Lester M. & Rosamond (Miles) Blodgett. He leaves his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth (Simon) Blodgett; his daughter, Debra Keshishian & husband Chris, his sons David & wife Heidi & Alan & wife Anna. He was predeceased by eldest daughter Cynthia Johnson. Also survived by a sister, Ann Thrasher & her husband Carl, 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. Proud US Navy vet., WWII aboard USS Boise & USS Astoria. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date, with private Burial.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019