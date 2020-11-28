1/1
DR. HERBERT M. PFLANZ
PFLANZ, Dr. Herbert M. Of Westwood, passed away on November 24, 2020, at age 93. Predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Berta Pflanz (Morgenlaender), his parents, Maria (Hagg) and Eduard Pflanz, brother, Eduard, and sister, Marlies. Devoted father of Thomas and his wife Eileen of Westwood, Herbert and his wife Karen of Burlington, Peter and his partner Cecile LeBlanc of Barnstead, NH, and Dr. Mary Ann and her husband Anton Uebelhoer of Gauting, Germany. Also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer, Kevin, Amy, Christopher, Lauren, Timothy, Alison, Valentin, Zoe, and Severin, as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Holland and Arden. He is survived by his brother, Reinhard and his wife Christel of Germany. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Anni and Dr. William Newman of CA, Walburga and Eberhard Knobloch, and Rita and Rudolf Pecka, both from Germany, and many nieces and nephews. Herb was a very active and recognized member of the German-American community in the greater Boston area. After retirement, Herb enjoyed traveling and gardening with Berta, and spending time with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations in Herb's memory can be made to the German Altenheim of West Roxbury at www.germancentre.org Due to current Pandemic, Mass & Funeral will be Private.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
