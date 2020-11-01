1/1
Herbert M. Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert M. Weiss, a lawyer in Boston for over 70 years, most recently at Burns & Levinson LLP, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanore (Wolf) Weiss. Loving father of Dr. Jonathan Weiss, Rabbi Elisabeth Stern & her husband Rabbi Keith Stern, Dr. Noah Weiss & his wife Caryn Weiss, and Anne Weiss & her husband Dr. David Cash. Step-father of Wendy Berenson, Cathy Seligson, Patricia Berenson, and Dana Berenson. He was adored by his thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Brother of Nancy Klein and the late Norman Weiss.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were private. To view the YouTube video of the funeral service, the link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVXf7xBjzxE

The family will be hosting a ""ZOOM SHIVA"" Sunday, November 1 at 6pm; please email rabbiliza@gmail.com or call Levine Chapels for the link to the shiva.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Jewish World Service, 10495 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025, www.ajws.org or Congregation Eitz Chayim, 136 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA 02139, www.eitz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved