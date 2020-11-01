Herbert M. Weiss, a lawyer in Boston for over 70 years, most recently at Burns & Levinson LLP, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanore (Wolf) Weiss. Loving father of Dr. Jonathan Weiss, Rabbi Elisabeth Stern & her husband Rabbi Keith Stern, Dr. Noah Weiss & his wife Caryn Weiss, and Anne Weiss & her husband Dr. David Cash. Step-father of Wendy Berenson, Cathy Seligson, Patricia Berenson, and Dana Berenson. He was adored by his thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Brother of Nancy Klein and the late Norman Weiss.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services were private. To view the YouTube video of the funeral service, the link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVXf7xBjzxE
The family will be hosting a ""ZOOM SHIVA"" Sunday, November 1 at 6pm; please email rabbiliza@gmail.com
or call Levine Chapels for the link to the shiva.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Jewish World Service, 10495 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025, www.ajws.org
or Congregation Eitz Chayim, 136 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA 02139, www.eitz.org.