YANCO, Herbert M. Age 102, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Newton. Beloved husband of Thelma R. (Landsman) for 72 years. Loving father of Stephen Yanco and his wife Elizabeth (Lisa) Yanco, Leslie Yanco, and Karen Johnson. Treasured brother-in-law of Phyllis Lipof and Arlene Siegel. Dear brother of the late Ruth Pass, Albert Yanco and Annette Feldman and Grampy to Freedom Fur-All and the late Justice Dickens. Herbert served in the Army of the United States from 1943 to 1945 as a member of the 387 Fighter Squadron, 365 Fighter Group, was a proud member of the Hell Hawks, was honorably discharged at the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, and earned the Bronze Star, Distinguished Unit Badge, and European African Middle Eastern Service medals during the course of his service. He retired as a court officer in the Newton District Court. Graveside Services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Adams Street Shul, 168 Adams St., Newton, MA 02458. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019