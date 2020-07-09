|
BIANCHI, Herbert N. Age 91, of Vineyard Haven died on Sat., July 4 at Martha's Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Osmana (Boschi) Bianchi. Herbert worked for Boston Edison Electric for 36 years. A Committal Service will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway St. in Malden on Sat., July 11 at 12pm; meet outside the mausoleum. Please arrive one hour prior at 11am for a period of visitation. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020