Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Oak Bluffs
Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road
Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
(508) 693-1495
Committal
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
175 Broadway St.
Malden, MA
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT BIANCHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT N. BIANCHI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERBERT N. BIANCHI Obituary
BIANCHI, Herbert N. Age 91, of Vineyard Haven died on Sat., July 4 at Martha's Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Osmana (Boschi) Bianchi. Herbert worked for Boston Edison Electric for 36 years. A Committal Service will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway St. in Malden on Sat., July 11 at 12pm; meet outside the mausoleum. Please arrive one hour prior at 11am for a period of visitation. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times. Visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.

View the online memorial for Herbert N. BIANCHI
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -