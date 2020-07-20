Home

HERBERT N. BIANCHI

HERBERT N. BIANCHI Obituary
BIANCHI, Herbert N. 1929 - 2020, passed away peacefully at his home in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts on July 4, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1929 in Springfield, Massachusetts. He married and is survived by Osmana (Boschi) Bianchi, his loving wife of 62 years. He is also survived by his daughter Irene (Bianchi) Hatch, son-in-law John L. Hatch, his granddaughter Elizabeth Rose Hatch, his sister Anna (Bianchi) Zorzoli, and several nieces and nephews. Herbert was a retired Fossil Fuel Mechanic for Boston Edison Electric Company, where he worked for 36 years. Herbert proudly served our country during the Korean War from 1951-1953, where he was discharged with the rank of Corporal. After his retirement, Herbert enjoyed working in the garden, producing tomatoes and other vegetables worthy of the West Tisbury Agricultural Fair. The family would like to thank everyone for their loving support during this difficult time. Burial was held on July 11 in Malden. Chapman, Cole and Gleason ccgfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
