McMEEKIN, Herbert P. Of Braintree, died December 27, 2019. Herbert was born in Dorchester, August 19, 1930. He graduated from Dorchester High School in 1948. After graduation, he went into the Air Force for two years and attended four years at Northeastern University through night courses. Herbert worked 35 years at the Boston Globe Newspaper, starting as a copy boy and worked his way up to a photoengraver and retired in 1995 from the Boston Globe Newspaper. He volunteered for St. Thomas More Drum and Bugle Corp. for 6 years, and the Braintree Food Pantry for 5 years. Herbert was a longtime parishioner of Holy Name, Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth and was a member of their Archive Committee and a Eucharistic Minister.
Beloved husband of 61 years to Armeline T. (Godfrey) McMeekin of Braintree and father of Paul H. McMeekin of Lakeville, Kevin F. McMeekin of Waterford, ME, Douglas J. McMeekin of Needham and the late Donna T. McMeekin of Braintree. Grandfather of 5 grandchildren. Brother of Gloria Artabello of Braintree, the late Marilyn Miller of Braintree, the late Edna Burke of Weymouth and David McMeekin of Holbrook.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, 8:30-10 AM, in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, SOUTH WEYMOUTH, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. S. Shore Hospital). A Funeral Mass will follow in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences, or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019