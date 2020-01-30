|
PASS, Herbert Of Randolph, passed away on January 30, 2020, at 101 years of age. Devoted son of the late Morris and Bertha (Jacobs) Pass. Beloved husband of the late Alice (Nuzzolo) Pass. Loving father of the late Linda Pass-Cummings. Cherished grandfather of Tina Pass and George Sakey, and great-grandfather of Michael Powell. Dear brother of Jean Shaffer and her husband William of Milton, the late Albert Pass and Annette Cohen. Herbert was a proud member of the U.S. Army in WWII and was awarded the WWII Victory Medal. He was co-founder and national sales manager of Patients Personal Needs and had built the business from a local business to becoming a national business. Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, CANTON, on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 11 am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Reception immediately following the Burial at the Four Points by Sheraton, 1125 Boston-Providence Highway, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institution, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445 Dana-Farber.org/give Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020