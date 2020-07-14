Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT HOLZMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT S. HOLZMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERBERT S. HOLZMAN Obituary
HOLZMAN, Herbert S. Of Foxboro, formerly of Framingham and Norwood, age 86, passed away on July 12, 2020 and had private burial services on July 15. Herb was the loving husband of the late Mary C. Holzman; beloved father of David & wife Deb Nielsen of Tyngsboro, Julie & husband Patrick Geoghegan of Foxboro and Robert of North Attleboro; devoted grandfather of Katherine Coakley, Emily Holzman and Maura, Erin and Nora Mary Geoghegan. Son of the late Esther and Simon Holzman and brother of the late Lewis Holzman. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Cheryl Holzman. Former Honeywell and Wang Executive. Contributions may be made in Herb's memory to , or . Condolences may be sent to the Geoghegan family, 26 Villa Drive, Foxboro, MA 02035. No Services will be held at this time. Gilloolyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Herbert S. HOLZMAN
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -