HOLZMAN, Herbert S. Of Foxboro, formerly of Framingham and Norwood, age 86, passed away on July 12, 2020 and had private burial services on July 15. Herb was the loving husband of the late Mary C. Holzman; beloved father of David & wife Deb Nielsen of Tyngsboro, Julie & husband Patrick Geoghegan of Foxboro and Robert of North Attleboro; devoted grandfather of Katherine Coakley, Emily Holzman and Maura, Erin and Nora Mary Geoghegan. Son of the late Esther and Simon Holzman and brother of the late Lewis Holzman. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Cheryl Holzman. Former Honeywell and Wang Executive. Contributions may be made in Herb's memory to , or . Condolences may be sent to the Geoghegan family, 26 Villa Drive, Foxboro, MA 02035. No Services will be held at this time. Gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020