|
|
STEVENS, Herbert Jr Age 94, of Millis, peacefully Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Ford) Stevens, father of John Stevens and his wife Michelle, William Stevens, Martha Stevens, stepchildren Tom, Julie, Ellen and Beth. Brother of Allan Stevens. Also survived by 13 grand and 15 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours on Fri., Sept 27th from 10-11:30, followed by a Service at 11:30 at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 90 Curve St., MILLIS. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to Millis Food Pantry, millisfoodpantry.com Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019