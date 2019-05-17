|
|
CRAWFORD, Herbert W. Retired Burlington Fire Chief, of Burlington, May 16. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Plummer). Loving father of Karen Pflanz & her husband Herb of Burlington, Brenda Hobart of Salem, NH, Mark Crawford & his wife Kim of Billerica, and Linda Dussault & her husband Dennis of Methuen. Brother of Joan Lavacchia of Woburn, David Crawford of Milford, NH, the late Andrew Crawford, Elsie Holden, Lester Crawford, and Warren Crawford. Proud grandfather of Kevin, Amy, Lauren, & Alison Pflanz, Jessica Haberek, Keith & Kerri Hobart, David, Eric, & Kalie Crawford, and Steven and Jason Dussault. Great-grandfather of Ezri Haberek and Holland Pflanz. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Monday, May 20 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Fellowship Bible Church, 71 Center St., Burlington, on Tuesday, May 21 at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Herb's name may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 71 Center St., Burlington, MA 01803 or Middlesex East-Visiting Nurse Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801 For directions see www.fellowshipbibleburlington.com or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019