WALLACE, Herbert "Herb" Herbert "Herb" S. Wallace, 81,of Methuen, passed on July 6, 2020, at Wingate of Haverhill. Born on July 11, 1938 to the late Stephen and Emily (Galinis) Wallace. Beloved husband of Catherine "Katy" (Dolan) Wallace and a proud USAF Vietnam War Veteran. Retired director of school food services for the Towns of Natick and Belmont. Herb is also survived by his two brotherS; David Wallace of Braintree, and John Wallace and his wife, Linda, of Spring Hill, FL. Visitation for Herb will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 10:30 – 11 AM, at Saint Monica's Parish, 212 Lawrence St., Methuen. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the church at the conclusion of calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Herb's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.pollardfuneralhome.com. The Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wallace Family.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020