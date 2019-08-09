|
|
WEISS, Herbert Herb Weiss died at his son's home in Somerville, MA on August 7th, 2019. He was 90. Born on February 5th, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, his parents were Bella (Wiener) Weiss and Philip Weiss (born Isadore Dzadik). Herb was raised in New York City, and graduated from Hofstra University. He married Roberta Held in 1964; they had two children: Thea and Philip. Herb worked as a biophysicist at Memorial Sloan Kettering for Cancer Research. He had many interests and passions; he loved music, sailing, hiking, cooking, gardening, flying, traveling, and eating. He was particularly fond of tomatoes and good crusty sourdough bread. In his 60s, Herb sailed across the Atlantic Ocean via wooden boat; in his 70s, he learned to fly, and purchased a glider. Herb was devoted to his family. He loved being a grandfather and spent many hours with his grandchildren. Herb was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta, his adored brother, Murray, and niece, Bella; he is survived by his two children and their partners, Thea and Bill Storz, Philip Weiss and Lauren Song, and by his six grandchildren, Walker, Samantha, and Lucinda Storz; Bryca, Milo, and Kaden Song-Weiss, sister-in-law, Muriel, and nephew, Craig Weiss. Family, friends, colleagues, and flying & sailing buddies will truly miss Herb! Services at a later date.
View the online memorial for Herbert WEISS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019