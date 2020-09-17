1/
DR. HERBERT WHITE
WHITE, Dr. Herbert Age 92 of Peabody, formerly of Winchester, Medford and Boynton Beach, Florida, entered eternal rest on September 16, 2020. Devoted husband of Millicent (Tuck). Beloved father of Lisa and Barry Paul and Betsy and Michael Williams. Loving brother of Elaine Pachter and the late Barbara Kaufman. Adored grandfather of Evan and Ana Paul, Alexandra Williams, Nathaniel and Allison Williams, Margot Paul, Elizabeth Williams, and Rodderick Williams. Cherished great-grandfather of Isabella Paul. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dr. White was a board-certified dermatologist who had a private practice in Malden for 35 years. He was the past president of the Massachusetts Academy of Dermatology and the Section of Dermatology, Massachusetts Medical Society. He served on the American Academy of Dermatology Advisory Council. Dr. White was a graduate of the University of Vermont Medical School and completed his residency training in dermatology at Boston City Hospital and University Hospital. He had a lifelong interest in photography and was one of the first to use photography in his clinical practice and teaching. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the University of Vermont School of Medicine http://med.uvm.edu/ or the charity of your choice. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
