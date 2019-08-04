Boston Globe Obituaries
HERMAINE P. (PEKARSKY) LEAVITT

HERMAINE P. (PEKARSKY) LEAVITT Obituary
LEAVITT, Hermaine P. (Pekarsky) Of Canton, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Saturday, August 3 at 79 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Harold and Blanche (Ratner) Pekarsky. Beloved wife of the late James Leavitt. Loving mother of Barry Leavitt of Minneapolis, Ilene Leavitt of New York City and Beth Hanley & her husband Mike of Mansfield. Cherished "Grammy" of Jessica, Isabelle and Jillian. Dear sister of Sharon Trest & her husband Jeffrey of NY. Also survived by many close friends and family members. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Monday, August 5 at 2PM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Memorial observance at the home of Beth Hanley following the burial until 8PM, continuing Tuesday 1PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 www.Dana-Farber.org/give Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019
