HERMAN C. "HERK" STREITBURGER


1919 - 2020
HERMAN C. "HERK" STREITBURGER Obituary
STREITBURGER, Herman C. "Herk" Age 100, of Bedford, NH, passed away on May 29, 2020. Son of Balbina and Herman A. Streitburger. Served in U.S. Army Air Corps during WW II and was a POW. Board member of Honor Flight New England. Predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline. Survived by children, Jan Streitburger and John Consilvio of Arlington, MA, Kim Streitburger and Jim Thibeault of Stratham, NH, Guy Streitburger and Jennifer Lutzen of Bedford, NH and Ross and Mari Streitburger of Weare, NH; 7 grandchildren, Guy, Jessica, Kyle, Lindsay, John, Julie and Chloe; 4 great-grandchildren, Guy, Grey, Maya, and Oscar; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Herk's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Honor Flight New England, PO Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, MANCHESTER, NH assisting with arrangements. Condolences and full obituary at wwww.lambertfuneralhome.com Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory Manchester, NH www.lambertfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2020
