BORKOWSKI, Herman F. "Whitey" Of Minot Street in Dorchester, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at age 94. Born in Gardner, MA to the late Frank and Rose Borkowski, brother of the late Daniel Borkowski of Somerville, MA and devoted husband of the late Joan Borkowski (nee Coughlin). An army veteran, Whitey lived with his beloved wife Joan in Dorchester for 55 years until moving to Atria Assisted Living in Quincy. He is survived by his sister Theresa Brown of Swampscott, MA and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday from 1-4pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brenda's Church Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45pm. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020