Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brenda's Church
Interment
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:45 PM
MA National Cemetery
Bourne , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMAN BORKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMAN F. "WHITEY" BORKOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERMAN F. "WHITEY" BORKOWSKI Obituary
BORKOWSKI, Herman F. "Whitey" Of Minot Street in Dorchester, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 at age 94. Born in Gardner, MA to the late Frank and Rose Borkowski, brother of the late Daniel Borkowski of Somerville, MA and devoted husband of the late Joan Borkowski (nee Coughlin). An army veteran, Whitey lived with his beloved wife Joan in Dorchester for 55 years until moving to Atria Assisted Living in Quincy. He is survived by his sister Theresa Brown of Swampscott, MA and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday from 1-4pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brenda's Church Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45pm. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -