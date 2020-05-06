|
|
HEIM, Herman H. "Dutch" Of Randolph, passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Dutch was born in Boston to the late Anna and Herman Heim. He was a graduate of Randolph High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Dutch was a career draftsman, working at Pneumatic Scale in Quincy. He was an active member in his community, serving as a devoted minister of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Dutch was the past Exalted Ruler of the Randolph Elk's Lodge and a friend of Bill's. Dutch was a kind and caring man who will be missed by all who knew him. Devoted brother of Elizabeth "Betty" Foltz of Natick and the late Helen Heim and Edward Heim. Caring uncle of Carol E. Foltz of Natick, Stephen Heim of Taunton, Susan Heim of Raynham and the late Sharon Heim and Scott Heim. Dutch is also survived by 5 grandnieces and grandnephews, Amber, Emily, Megan, Matthew and Nicole Heim, all of Taunton. Dutch's family will honor and remember his life privately at Blue Hill Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020