Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Blue Hill Cemetery
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMAN HEIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMAN H. HEIM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERMAN H. HEIM Obituary
HEIM, Herman H. "Dutch" Of Randolph, passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Dutch was born in Boston to the late Anna and Herman Heim. He was a graduate of Randolph High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Dutch was a career draftsman, working at Pneumatic Scale in Quincy. He was an active member in his community, serving as a devoted minister of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Dutch was the past Exalted Ruler of the Randolph Elk's Lodge and a friend of Bill's. Dutch was a kind and caring man who will be missed by all who knew him. Devoted brother of Elizabeth "Betty" Foltz of Natick and the late Helen Heim and Edward Heim. Caring uncle of Carol E. Foltz of Natick, Stephen Heim of Taunton, Susan Heim of Raynham and the late Sharon Heim and Scott Heim. Dutch is also survived by 5 grandnieces and grandnephews, Amber, Emily, Megan, Matthew and Nicole Heim, all of Taunton. Dutch's family will honor and remember his life privately at Blue Hill Cemetery and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -