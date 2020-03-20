Home

HUOT, Herman R. Of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on March 20 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Elaine M. (Olmstead) of 58 years. Son of the late Arsene J. Huot and Agnes (Dube) and Alma (Cote). Devoted and adored father of Agnes D. Huot of Roslindale, Kurt H. of Hyde Park, and Katherine M. Princiotta of Dorchester. Cherished brother of Reinette Cyr of CT. Loving "Pepere" of Norma, Bridgette, Hana, Sarah and John, and great-grandfather of Natalie and Naomi. Also survived by many relatives and friends. All Services will be private at the family's request. Late WWII and Korean War Army Veteran. For online guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll Thomas Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
