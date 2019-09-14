|
ISENSTEIN, Herman W. Age 86, of Boston, MA, formerly of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, after a courageous fight with brain cancer. Preceded in death by his wife Joalit Isenstein in 1974, he was the devoted and loving father of Sheri Isenstein Schonfeld and her husband Mark Schonfeld of Boston, MA, and Gil M. Isenstein and his wife Lisa Waters of Malibu, CA. He was the caring and committed grandfather to Jonathan S. Isenstein and Mabel J. Isenstein and loyal brother of the late Stanley Isenstein. He was the President of DISC Corp, a market forecasting business he founded in 1985 and ran for 34 years, achieving iconic status in the electrical industry. Services and shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Glioblastomafoundation.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019