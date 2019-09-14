Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMAN ISENSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMAN W. ISENSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HERMAN W. ISENSTEIN Obituary
ISENSTEIN, Herman W. Age 86, of Boston, MA, formerly of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019, after a courageous fight with brain cancer. Preceded in death by his wife Joalit Isenstein in 1974, he was the devoted and loving father of Sheri Isenstein Schonfeld and her husband Mark Schonfeld of Boston, MA, and Gil M. Isenstein and his wife Lisa Waters of Malibu, CA. He was the caring and committed grandfather to Jonathan S. Isenstein and Mabel J. Isenstein and loyal brother of the late Stanley Isenstein. He was the President of DISC Corp, a market forecasting business he founded in 1985 and ran for 34 years, achieving iconic status in the electrical industry. Services and shiva are private. Memorial contributions may be made to: Glioblastomafoundation.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERMAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now