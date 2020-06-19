|
STATZ, Hermann Age 92, passed away surrounded by love of family, Sunday, June 14, 2020 in his daughter's home. Hermann was born in Herrenberg, Germany, January 9, 1928 to the late Franz and Lydia (Kohler) Statz. He received his Master's (1949) and PhD (1951) from the University of Stuttgart. From 1952 to 1953, he was a DIC staff member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and worked in the Solid State and Molecular Theory Group.
Dr. Statz joined Raytheon Corporation in 1953 and became the Research Division General Manager in 1986, retiring in the year 1993. While at Raytheon, Dr. Statz established and technically guided, for over a decade, a team of research scientists to develop a laser gyroscope with no moving parts which was eventually used in the systems of all Airbus airliners and many defense platforms. He also guided work in advanced semiconductors, which led directly to the high-power microwave chips now used in many Raytheon's phased-array radar systems. In 2005, Hermann Statz and team member Robert A. Pucel were awarded the Microwave Pioneer Award.
Dr. Statz was a fellow of the IEEE, a fellow of the American Physical Society, a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a member of the Board of Editors of the Journal of Applied Physics. In his free time, he enjoyed playing the violin, swimming at Wayland Beach, and hiking.
Dr. Statz was predeceased by his wife, Ilse Statz. He leaves his daughters, Dr. Ingrid E. Statz of Monson, Dr. Eva Statz and her husband Dr. Steve Geary of Gloucester, MA, a brother, Dr. Horst Statz of Germany, grandchildren Kurt and Natasha.
Services will be held at a later date. Lombard Funeral Home of MONSON has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2020