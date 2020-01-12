Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMINIA VELAZQUEZ
HERMINIA VELAZQUEZ

HERMINIA VELAZQUEZ Obituary
VELAZQUEZ , Herminia Of Boston's South End, formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away on January 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Edna Ocasio and her husband Daniel of Boston and the late Jose Rodriguez and Nelson Garcia. Loving grandmother of Ali Giuliani, Arielle Ocasio and Javon Garcia. Great-grandmother of Nicolas Giuliani and Huxley Ocasio. Dear sister of Lucy Garcia of Maryland. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Herminia was born in Maunabo, Puerto Rico and moved to New York in 1946. She was a lifelong resident of New York City, where she worked as a seamstress and raised a family as a widow. Later in life, she moved to Boston to be closer to family. Visiting Hours will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, January 14th, from 4-7pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15th, at 1pm. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 13, 2020
