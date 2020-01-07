|
DOHERTY, Herold Frances Of Wakefield, MA, passed away on January 3, just 8 days shy of his 90th Birthday. He was born in Woburn on January 11, 1930 and was the son of the late John and Bernice (Benjamin) Doherty. Herold was a graduate of St. Charles School in Woburn, class of 1947. After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served in submarines and on board the battleship U.S.S Wisconsin. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama, and served the Commonwealth as Director of Statistical Analysis and Research of the Massachusetts Department of Public Assistance for 35 years. He was predeceased by his first wife Kathleen Doherty and his second wife Marry Ann (Voveris) Doherty. He was also predeceased by his brother John Benjamin Doherty, and his sister Ruth Stafford. Herold's Funeral Service will be held at the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Saturday, January 11 at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/ guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield, MA 01880.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020