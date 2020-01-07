Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
First Parish Congregational Church
1 Church St.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
First Parish Congregational Church
1 Church St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HEROLD DOHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HEROLD FRANCES DOHERTY


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HEROLD FRANCES DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Herold Frances Of Wakefield, MA, passed away on January 3, just 8 days shy of his 90th Birthday. He was born in Woburn on January 11, 1930 and was the son of the late John and Bernice (Benjamin) Doherty. Herold was a graduate of St. Charles School in Woburn, class of 1947. After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served in submarines and on board the battleship U.S.S Wisconsin. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama, and served the Commonwealth as Director of Statistical Analysis and Research of the Massachusetts Department of Public Assistance for 35 years. He was predeceased by his first wife Kathleen Doherty and his second wife Marry Ann (Voveris) Doherty. He was also predeceased by his brother John Benjamin Doherty, and his sister Ruth Stafford. Herold's Funeral Service will be held at the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Saturday, January 11 at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10am. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For obit/ guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield, MA 01880.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HEROLD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -